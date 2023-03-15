FS: EVGA 1060 SC 6GB

R

Rustic

Limp Gawd
Joined
Aug 18, 2005
Messages
271
selling EVGA 1060 Superclocked 6GB video card. bought new in 2017:

https://www.newegg.com/evga-geforce-gtx-1060-06g-p4-6163-kr/p/N82E16814487261?Item=N82E16814487261

looking for $60 shipped in lower 48

my heat: rustic

i also have a EVGA powerlink that i never used/ forgot it existed i can put in the box. let me know if you want it in there.
box.jpg
fan.jpg
back.jpg
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top