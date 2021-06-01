FS Eurocomm and MXM cards, Skylake/Kaby CPUs

Contiguous 48 only. No freight forwarding services please. Paypal.
heatware sc5mu93
ebay sc5mu93-7
Prices are F&F. Add 4% for G&S. Prices include shipping and insurance.
Found some more $10 bucks each. Preference given to multiple/bulk orders:
Intel i3 7320ish ES QL34
Intel i5 7400ish ES QKYM
Intel i7 7700ish ES QKYN
Intel i7 7700ish ES QKYP <- possibly unlocked but I have no Z platform to validate. No guarantees on unlocked.
even if not going to run them, maybe these would be good test subjects for delidding etc...
Intel Celeron G5900E. $15 shipped. Verify that your board can support this.
Eurocomm MXM to PCIe board (headsink fan included) plus various MXM boards (untested).
$150 $125 $100 $75
MXM card markings:
Nvidia
N15E-Q1-A2 (QUAL SAMPLE) x 4
N16P-Q1-A2
N19P-Q1-A1 x2
N19P-Q1-A1 (QUAL SAMPLE)
N18P-Q1-A1
N18P-Q3-A1
N18E-Q5-A1
AMD
216-0866036
215-0895074
215-0803043
