FS: Epyc Milan 64 core workstation build - $1400

I built this awhile back for mining/testing purposes. Prefer Local pick-up / meet-up in the Atlanta area (30066). PM me if you want it shipped (probably an extra $100s/h via UPS). If shipped, payment after receipt / testing is fine as long as you have decent heat/history.
Price: $1400
Payment: cash/crypto or I guess zelle? is fine. I don't use paypal.
CPU: AMD EPYC Milan 7J13 64-Core (basically an OEM version of a 7763)
Cooler: Arctic Freezer 4U (whisper quiet, https://www.arctic.de/en/Freezer-4U-M/ACFRE00133A)
Case: Generic lian-li(?) black case with mesh front
Motherboard: Supermicro H12SSL-i
Memory: 32gb of 2400mhz ram (8x4GB)
HDD/SSD/OS: None
Power supply: 850W seasonic gold (photo with the 1600w PSU is from when it was in another case before I swapped it out)
If you want networking or power cables let me know. Also have a bunch of those that could be cleared out.
I also have a 4U, 12GPU Supermicro GPU blade server w/ rails you can have for free (weighs about ~200-300lbs)
Model: Supermicro FatTwin F627G3-FT+ (includes all the CPUs, ddr3 memory, etc. to run all 4 blades. 1 blade has some issues with a few DIMM slots I think but all 4 work)
[Edit: Will also consider partial trades if you have a 10GB+ HDD. My unraid parity disc just died]
