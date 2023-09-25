FS: Epyc 7402P bundle, 3.84 TB u.2 drives, Quadro P2000

Due to some priority shifting and need to save energy I need to downsize my homelab.
EPYC 7402P 24-Core, ASRock EPYCD8 Motherboard, 4U Heatsink, 256GB DDR4-2666 RAM (8x32GB) $775
2x Refurbished Western Digial Ultrastar DC SN630 u.2 3.84tb with Oculink SFF-8611 to U.2 U.3 SFF-8639 cables $300
Nvidia Quadro P2000 was using for plex transcoding $125
Zelle, Paypal (add 3% to price for goods and services payment) or local pickup in Garden Grove, CA
Heatware: https://www.heatware.com/u/44615/to
Ran great, is extreme overkill for my current needs.
These were purchased from Server Part Deals and show about 4TB written each.
