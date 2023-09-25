FS: Epyc 7402P bundle, 3.84 TB u.2 drives, Quadro P2000

T

TType85

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Jul 8, 2001
Messages
1,530
Due to some priority shifting and need to save energy I need to downsize my homelab.

EPYC 7402P 24-Core, ASRock EPYCD8 Motherboard, 4U Heatsink, 256GB DDR4-2666 RAM (8x32GB) $775
Ran great, is extreme overkill for my current needs.​

2x Refurbished Western Digial Ultrastar DC SN630 u.2 3.84tb with Oculink SFF-8611 to U.2 U.3 SFF-8639 cables $300
These were purchased from Server Part Deals and show about 4TB written each.​

Nvidia Quadro P2000 was using for plex transcoding $125

Zelle, Paypal (add 3% to price for goods and services payment) or local pickup in Garden Grove, CA
Heatware: https://www.heatware.com/u/44615/to
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top