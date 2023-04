This was purchased in June 2021 and the bulb has been replaced once. The current bulb has about 1600 hours on it so you can expect it to last another 3400 if you use Eco mode like I did. It comes in the original box with power cable and remote.



I will cover shipping within the US48 and can accept Chase QuickPay, Venmo, or PayPal gift payment. Heat is in my signature.