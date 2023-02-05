FS: Epson Home Cinema 3200 4K Projector, LG UltraGear 27GL850 27" 2560x1440 Gaming Monitor

Epson Home Cinema 3200 Projector - $1000 - Purchased in 2020, comes in original box with accessories. The bulb has been replaced once and the new bulb has 1000 hours on it, so you can expect another 4000 if you use Eco mode like I did.
LG UltraGear 27GL850 27" 2560x1440 Gaming Monitor - $200 - Purchased in 2020, comes in original box with accessories.
Both are excellent condition and I can get photos upon request. Heat is in my signature.
