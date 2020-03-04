FS: Enermax Liqmax III 360mm AIO with generic fans - $50 shipped (USED FOR 3 Months)

I am unloading this Liqmax III AIO because I thought there was an issue where it performed poorly which I was wrong when I replaced it with a Deepcool Castle 360EX. Temps are the same, actually a couple of degrees worse on the deepcool but I am not tearing it down again, so this one is going so it is not staring at me.
Product is here - https://www.enermax.com/home.php?fn=eng/product_a1_1_1&lv0=109&lv1=131&no=510
Comes without the ARGB Fans since I decided to keep them since they perform better than the stock ones that came with the Deepcool. This AIO runs absolutely great and had excellent temps with my 3900x. My 3950x just runs hot in general and found that out when I swapped AIOs.
$50 shipped, all mounting hardware included. This unit does not support Threadripper.
Heatware under SLK
