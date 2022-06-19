FS: EKWB FTW 3080/3090 Waterblock with metal backplate and Corsair XR5 240mm Radiator

kamikazi

kamikazi

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Jan 19, 2006
Messages
1,516
I'm clearing out the old stuff I don't need or use anymore. Payment is by Paypal. My heatware is under kamikazi Price Drop on August 10, 2022.

EKWB FTW 3080/3090 Acetal and RGB full coverage water block with matching EK black backplate $100 shipped and insured USPS

I used this for about a year and then sold the card with the original heating and fan. I only used Koobface LIQ-02 coolant and I've flushed it with distilled water. I left the thermal pads in place and there is plenty extra left over. I will include all retail packaging and screws that came with the block.

20230312_183839.jpg

Corsair Hydro X Series, XR5, 240mm, Water Cooling Radiator, Black $40 Shipped and Insured USPS​

This is brand new in the box with all screws. I did take it out of the box for mock up purposes, but never mounted it. This is a slim, but restrictive radiator. I wouldn't recommend it unless you have a good pump and good flow throughout the rest of your loop.

20220619_122413.jpg
 
