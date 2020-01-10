FS: EKWB 1080 Ti/Titan X Block, Model O Mouse

The Model O mouse was bought in mid December and used for a grand total of a few hours before I decided I hated the way it felt in my hand so I reverted back to my Logitech G Pro Wireless so this thing is practically brand new. I've also got the bungee for it. The EKWB block is in good shape and sold as is. I flushed it today w/some distilled water to get the old gunk and dye out but there's still a tiny bit of staining inside so if you're anal, you can open it up and do a manual cleaning though I don't really think it's needed (you can prob just use a popular cleaner to do the job). Prices: Titan X Pascal price: $420 shipped or $410 local cash in the Modesto, CA area (we'll meet up at some place to do the sale). CARD SOLD on r/hardwareswap. Just waiting to send it to the buyer. Model O Mouse: $40 by itself or $50 with the bungee shipped. Local price for the mouse $35. EKWB 1080 Ti/Titan X Pascal RGB block w/Plexi top and Nickel base: $65 shipped. Trader requirements: Must be an established trader with solid heatware feedback for mid-high priced items. Payment methods: Local/Cash preferred otherwise PayPal as usual. Pics of EKWB block (and salvaged thermal pads if you want them) {} {} {} {} Pics of Model O Mouse {} {} {} {} {}