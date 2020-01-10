FS: EKWB 1080 Ti/Titan X Block, Model O Mouse

Discussion in 'For Sale / Trade' started by 5150Joker, Jan 10, 2020 at 10:36 PM.

    The Model O mouse was bought in mid December and used for a grand total of a few hours before I decided I hated the way it felt in my hand so I reverted back to my Logitech G Pro Wireless so this thing is practically brand new. I've also got the bungee for it.

    The EKWB block is in good shape and sold as is. I flushed it today w/some distilled water to get the old gunk and dye out but there's still a tiny bit of staining inside so if you're anal, you can open it up and do a manual cleaning though I don't really think it's needed (you can prob just use a popular cleaner to do the job).

    Prices:
    Titan X Pascal price: $420 shipped or $410 local cash in the Modesto, CA area (we'll meet up at some place to do the sale).

    Model O Mouse: $40 by itself or $50 with the bungee shipped. Local price for the mouse $35.
    EKWB 1080 Ti/Titan X Pascal RGB block w/Plexi top and Nickel base: $65 shipped.

    Trader requirements: Must be an established trader with solid heatware feedback for mid-high priced items.

    Payment methods: Local/Cash preferred otherwise PayPal as usual.


    Pics of EKWB block (and salvaged thermal pads if you want them)
    2g2E2mJ.jpg Qe8YS3Q.jpg K6Rdbhj.jpg 835uryg.jpg

    Pics of Model O Mouse
    261248_image0.jpg 261249_image6.jpg 261250_Keg6TUp.jpg 261252_receipt.jpg 261257_gloriousO.jpg
     

    Card has been sold on reddit. Rest of the items still available.
     
