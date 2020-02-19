FS EK WC Blocks, 2080 TI, AM4, sTR4

D

doox00

2[H]4U
Joined
Aug 28, 2005
Messages
2,983
EK Vector RTX RE RGB for Reference Design 2080TI's w/ Nickel Backplate
Velocity RGB AMD Block
STR4 Supremacy RGB TR Block (missing one little C clip that just holds the screw onto the block, not sure where it went)

Both AM4 block and 2080 ti block used for about 2 months, TR STR4 block used for about 1 month.

2080 TI block and backplate $155 shipped
Velocity RGB AM4 block $85 shipped
STR4 RGB block $75 shipped

heat: doox00

EK-Quantum-Vector-RTX-RE-Ti-D-RGB-1.jpg
EK-Quantum-Vector-RTX-RE-Ti-D-RGB-2.jpg

EK-Quantum-Vector-RTX-RE-Ti-D-RGB-3.jpg



EK-Velocity-D-RGB-AMD-1.jpg
EK-Velocity-D-RGB-AMD-2.jpg
EK-SupremacysTR4-RGB-1.jpg
EK-SupremacysTR4-RGB-2.jpg


EK-SupremacysTR4-RGB-3.jpg
 
