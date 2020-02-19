FS EK WC Blocks, 2080 TI, AM4, sTR4

EK Vector RTX RE RGB for Reference Design 2080TI's w/ Nickel Backplate
Velocity RGB AMD Block
STR4 Supremacy RGB TR Block (missing one little C clip that just holds the screw onto the block, not sure where it went)
Both AM4 block and 2080 ti block used for about 2 months, TR STR4 block used for about 1 month.
2080 TI block and backplate $155 shipped
Velocity RGB AM4 block $85 shipped
STR4 RGB block $75 shipped
heat: doox00
