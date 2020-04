FS: EK Rampage IV Extreme Motherboard Block and EK D5-XTOP for water pump

Hello,Going to try one last time to sell these, if not, I'm just tossing them.1. EK Rampage IV Extreme Motherboard Waterblock: https://www.ekwb.com/shop/ek-fb-kit-asus-r4be-nickel Price: $45 shipped2. EK D5-XTop for D5 Pumps: https://www.ekwb.com/shop/ek-xtop-d5-acetal-original-csq Price: $25 ShippedHeat is under |-Goku-|, if you have any questions, please let me know. If these don't sell by Friday, I'm tossing them in the garbage!