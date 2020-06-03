FS- EK Parts , Blue yeti mic, Little Dot 1+ and WoW server blade

Hello and thanks for looking prices are all shipped.EK-Supremacy Evo - Copper Plexi Intel - Open Box from Titan Rig B rated in very good condition , in my haste I bought it and went with a ryzen chip for my daughters build- $60 shippedEK-Vardar EVO RGB 120ER Fan x 3 Bought for a build but went with corsair - $55 shippedBlue Yeti Ultimate USB mic - great condition - $65 shippedLittle Dot I+ X2 Tube Hybrid Headphone Amplifier great shape small scracth on the front - $90 shippedscrews on the housing of mine are slightly differentWow Server Blade 15th Anniversary edition in sealed box- $500 shipped oboAny questions dont hesitate to ask!