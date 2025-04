FS - ECC DDR4 32GB dimms, Xeon 12c/24t 3ghz 6136 CPUs, Amazon Echo inputs, RGB gaming keyboard, and more!

96GB DDR3 ECC = Big bag of 24 sticks of matched Samsung 4GB PC3-8500R (96GB). If anyone has an old Dell / HP / etc server laying around, this is for you!

UPDATE 4/26/25 added DDR4 ECC dimms and Xeon CPUs. Some price drops.Cleaned out the closet and decided to part ways with stuff.Shipping is not included, PM me a zipcode for shipping estimates. Some people like to provide their own labels via Pirateship or whatever, this is fine too, just PM me for box sizes and weights. I live right next to a UPS store so dropoff is easy.Preferred payment method is Paypal F&F. My Heatware info is in my signature.I will likely have more stuff to add to this as time goes on, so check back often! I have a PC I have to decide either to part out or try to move the whole thing at once. If you're looking for a cheap kids PC or workstation(FX-8320/32gb ram etc ) PM me. I also have some old hard drives I have to decide if they are worth the effort, etc.Here we go....************************************************The RAM and CPUs were pulled from functional servers so I don't expect any problems. But they are used, so sold AS IS.32GB ECC DDR4 2666 dimms. 32gb 2rx4 pc4-2666v-rb2-12. Samsung or Micron, both same spec and same Cisco PN 15-105081-01. Leftovers from server RAM upgrade projects.$15 eachXeon gold 6136 CPUs = sr382 3ghz - l848g951 / 12c/24t 3ghz. Socket LGA3647. System pulls from decommissioned servers. I will make a minimum effort to clean off the old thermal paste. No heatsink.$20 eachAmazon Echo Auto (v1, mn= bp39cn) + magnetic air vent mount : new, open box. Bought this a couple years ago, took it out of the box and looked at it, but I never used it.price drop = $10Amazon Echo Input (bluetooth mn=c1125p) : used, xlnt condition with box, usb cable and 3.5mm audio cable, missing usb power adapter. I used this for a while primarily as a bluetooth receiver to stream music from my phone to an amp. I lost the power adapter or it got stolen to use on some other device, but not hard to come by.price drop = $10RGB Gaming Keyboard (NPET K10, black, https://dgnpet.com/products/npet-k10-gaming-keyboard-usb-wired-floating-keyboard ) : New, open box. I plugged it in once to test the RGB lights but never used it. I honestly don't remember buying this thing, LOL. They are $25 new on Amz.$102 pack retro SNES-like USB wired gamepads (grey) = these are generic SNES-type gamepads, wired USB. Barely used, xlnt condition. Got them a while back for some retro gaming action and just ended up not using them very much. Works on windows and r-pi / retrocade etc.$5sorry for some of the blurry photos, my camera I use for this stuff sucks with the flash off, which defeats the purpose of showing RGB lights etc