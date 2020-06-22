FS: Durgod Taurus Corona 320 tenkeyless

Time to find a new home for my Durgod Taurus Corona 320 tenkeyless keyboard. It's about 6 months old and in immaculate condition. It has Cherry Silver Speed switches, all-white LEDs, and PBT double shot key caps. I have all the original accessories and will ship in the original box. Full info from Amazon.

Price: $90 OBO shipped USPS/UPS/FedEx

My Heatware: CommanderShepard

PM for any questions or my PayPal.

Thanks for looking!

durgod.png


IMG_20200622_125921.jpg
 
