FS Ducky Shine 7 and Filco keyboard

    Ducky Shine 7 mechanical keyboard with Cherry MX Silent Red switches, RGB, LED, complete with box, manual, and extra keycaps. Got this for hubby before Christmas but he never took a shine (sorry) to it; too complicated for his use (he prefers Logitech). Excellent condition. Asking $115 plus shipping:

    Older Filco mechanical keyboard that has seen little use. Had been stored away. Verified working and in great condition. Some keycaps have slightly worn-out legends, as you can see from the picture (E, T, A, S, C, M, N...all others excellent). The model number listed on the box is: FKBN104MC/EB. I think it had Cherry Blue switches but I don't remember. It is fairly loud--but satisfying--to type on. This does not have LED or backlighting. Asking $60 plus shipping:

    Mailing from 74133, Tulsa, OK
    Can send via USPS or UPS

    Paypal, Amazon GC, money order accepted
    I have 100% feedback on ebay
    Gold Trader at dvdtalk.com (pgrasso/medspeaking)
    Haven't used heatware much but am on there as pgrasso
     
