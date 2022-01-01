FS: DROP PC38X, Noctua NF-A15 Chromax fan, Chromax Heatsink Cover for NH-D15 line, 980 PRO 1TB , Laptop Backpacks, Resident Evil Village (Steam)

Indeed. The original G502 was a pixart sensor. Followed by the G502 Hero using Logitech's Hero sensor. The lightspeed variant being the only wireless variant of the g502. Not trying to thread crap or anything, I would be buying the mouse in a heartbeat if it would work with Logitech's old software (Logitech Gaming Software). The lightspeed variant is capped to using Logitech G-Hub, something to keep in mind for any potential buyers if you have a preference. Only the original G502 and G502 hero models were LGS compatible. Not sure if the newer firmware on the g502 Hero locks out the old LGS....But I have a stockpile of 2-3 NIB older G502 hero's specifically for this reason. Really wish LGS worked with the Lightspeed variant, this would be my ideal mouse. Using a Basilisk Ultimate wireless atm which has been a great disapointment.