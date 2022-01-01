FS: DROP PC38X, Noctua NF-A15 Chromax fan, Chromax Heatsink Cover for NH-D15 line, 980 PRO 1TB , Laptop Backpacks, Resident Evil Village (Steam)

LiquidX

Joined
Jan 7, 2004
Messages
3,777
PM if interested. More pictures shortly.

https://www.heatware.com/u/22917/to


For sale: Take care of fees and I will take care of shipping.

- Steam Resident Evil Village $15 or trade for something good.

- SAMSUNG 980 PRO SSD with Heatsink 1TB - Brand New - $75

- Noctua NF-A15 HS-PWM chromax.Black.swap, Premium Quiet Fan, 4-Pin (140mm, Black) $20

- Noctua NA-HC3 chromax.Black.swap, Heatsink Cover for NH-D15, NH-D15S & NH-D15 SE-AM4 (Black) $18

- DROP + EPOS PC38X Gaming Headset. Bought just to check them out. Pretty much new. Extra earcups are still new. $89

- Dell GM-BP-BK-17-19 17" Laptop Backpack- Brand new. $40

- Solo - Urban Convertible Laptop Briefcase Backpack for 15.6" Laptop. Brand new. $30




SOLD
 

Last edited:
Does the G502 wireless mouse work on a carpet? Like short carpet. I have the Logitech MX and it's very good on carpet. But my wired G502 works poorly on a carpet. I guess these might have the same type of sensor?
 
I just tried my open one on that blanket you see in the pictures and it had no issues but I honestly cant give you definitive answer that it will work better than the wired on your carpet as they're pretty much the same.
 
Don't forget the 3 year (might be 2 now) warranty on the double clicking 502.

Hashiriya415 said:
I guess these might have the same type of sensor?
Click to expand...
Depends how old yours is. The 502 is confusing especially with the wired ones. IIRC the original 502 had the 3366 sensor, then they developed their own Hero sensor, and then later the Lightspeed. I think Lightspeed is their wireless sensor, so yours is likely Hero unless it's really old. The sensor in the OP mouse(s) is the Lightspeed.
 
Indeed. The original G502 was a pixart sensor. Followed by the G502 Hero using Logitech's Hero sensor. The lightspeed variant being the only wireless variant of the g502. Not trying to thread crap or anything, I would be buying the mouse in a heartbeat if it would work with Logitech's old software (Logitech Gaming Software). The lightspeed variant is capped to using Logitech G-Hub, something to keep in mind for any potential buyers if you have a preference. Only the original G502 and G502 hero models were LGS compatible. Not sure if the newer firmware on the g502 Hero locks out the old LGS....But I have a stockpile of 2-3 NIB older G502 hero's specifically for this reason. Really wish LGS worked with the Lightspeed variant, this would be my ideal mouse. Using a Basilisk Ultimate wireless atm which has been a great disapointment.
 
