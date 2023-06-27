FS: Drawmer CMC2 Compact Monitor Controller + (6) TRS/XLR cables -- New/Unused

Mad Maxx

Mad Maxx

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Apr 12, 2016
Messages
6,736
Forgot I still had this Drawmer CMC2 Monitor Controller until I found it on a shelf in my garage. I've got it listed on a few audio-oriented sites, but thought it couldn't hurt to list it here.

All original items/accessories included. My CMC2 is in brand new/never used condition. I opened the box only to take the photos. Packed and will ship within 24 hours of payment received.

What you're getting:
  • Drawmer CMC2 Compact Monitor Controller
  • All original boxes/items/accessories
  • (3) TRS/XLR 6ft cables
  • (3) TRS/XLR 3ft cables
$250 OBO Shipped USPS

Heatware: 100% MadMaxx77

PM for any questions or my PayPal

cmc2.png

j5yba1imqhx4mulzu42e.jpg
kxxb43qv9iqqzkvonpcp.jpg
uxz54a0rslfkc83hv5d3.jpg
akvxadyw3mctjvz1xauy.jpg
 
