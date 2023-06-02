FS: Diablo 4 Key - Bestbuy Instructions.

lukeintheo
Weaksauce
- Joined
- May 27, 2021
- Messages
- 113
REDEEM YOUR BUNDLE THROUGH GEFORCE EXPERIENCE
1. Install your qualified graphics card.
2. Update or install the latest version of GeForce Experience (Version 3.18 or higher).
3. Open and log in to GeForce Experience.
4. Go to the Account drop-down menu in the top-right and select “REDEEM”.
5. Enter your bundle code from your qualifying bundle purchase.
6. Follow the remaining instructions on screen to sign in through your Battle.net account.
7. Select “REDEEM” to redeem Marvel's Midnight Suns to your Battle.net account.
8. LAUNCH Battle.net to begin installation
Asking $50 zelle payment.
