FS: DFI LanParty JR (parts), old am2 939 775 462 motherboards, Rocketfish / LIan-Li case

DFI LanParty JR 790GX-M2R

: $50 OBO

ASUS M2N68-LA AM2 Motherboard: $50 OBO

ASUS M3A79-T Deluxe AM2/AM2+ motherboard combo: $95 OBO

ASUS P5WD2 Premium + Pentium D 945: $60? offer

Acer socket 939 combo: $40? offer

ASUS A7N8X socket 462 athlon XP combo $100

PCIe X1 modem

3 120mm RGB fans, 1 120mm coolermaster fan, Coolermaster AIO - $

Rocketfish / Lian-li Full Tower case: $75 Local pickup

Apple iMac a1311 21.5 Inch Late 2009 For parts AS IS - $80 OBO

Memory:

Potential trades

Upcoming:

WTB:

quadro p400, p600, p620, p1000

radeon pro wx2100, wx3100, wx3200, wx4100

-2.5in sata hdds (250gb-1tb)

-elgato captire card (cam link, camlink4k, hd60s+)

-Microsoft surface studio (damaged, broken, scratched, whatever)

Ledger:

This motherboard is in a for parts - as is condition. One day it literally stopped working on me. It was about a year after DFI quit the consumer mobod scene. I could not figure out what was wrong with the motherboard. I put it in storage for a number of years thinking I'd go back and repair it one day.I re-discovered it recently and noticed a few traces of the motherboard near the front panel connector had peeled away from the board. I have never seen anything like it happen to a motherboard.This board is offered for sale for someone who wants to fix it.Included:-motherboard-stock AMD heatsink-AM2 CPUI believe this was from an HP desktopIncluded:-(4) 2gb sticks of OCZ ram-Phenom II X4 940-ASUS M3A79-T Deluxe-I/O shield-AMD heatsinkI may decide to keep this one as I don't know how many of these I'll run to in the future. The caps clearly need some replacement.Come on you know you want a fax machine on your ryzen buildThis case is unadultered, unmodified and barely used. Some say its very similar to the Lian Li PC-A71B. I assembled a micro atx computer in it once for a few days to see how hilarious it would look and just kept the case for the future. There is a water stain on the aluminum but Im pretty sure that should come off with an eraser. I don't see myself ever using such a tremendous case so up for sale it goes. I may entertain shipping it, but it's an absolutely huge case and I would rather sell it locally. In the Smithtown / Huntington, LI NY area.Condition:-External condition excellent. Glass in front of lcd is very clean-no major nicks or dents anywhere on iMac-iMac turns on, fans are on full speed backlight on LCD comes on.-Hdd and hdd mount missing.-No apple logo or "?" folder shows up. This is likely due to the LCD ribbon connector needing repair.-LCD cable connector on motherboard has damage from impatient disassembly by previous owner. LCD Connector needs to be resoldered.Specs:Full specs:-oodles of pc2100, pc2700, pc3200 256gb/512mbI have a 9900k + mobod + ram +ssd. I want a ryzen 3900x ITX system instead.-asrock x99 extreme 4-Xeon 2696v3 QS-Samsung ddr4 2132 ECC-supermicro heatsink-intel 660p-2tb seagate hdd-coolermaster aio-120mm coolermaster rgb fans-Entry level Quadro P / Radeon WX. I'm in need of (2) GPUs. I am using them as devices under test in displayport oscilloscope probing. Examples of cards:-Microsoft surface studio (damaged, broken, scratched, whatever)-ITX case: looking for a Lian Li PC-Q08, PC-Q18 or PC-Q50-ITX motherboard: z390 or x470 / b450-SFX PSUI decided to keep the i5 combo and dell optiplex for displayport test machines. :/. Thanks for your interest guys.i3-2120 combo sold!