FS: DFI LanParty JR 790GX-M2R (parts), old am2 motherboards, Rocketfish / LIan-Li case

DFI LanParty JR 790GX-M2R: $offer
This motherboard is in a for parts - as is condition. One day it literally stopped working on me. It was about a year after DFI quit the consumer mobod scene. I could not figure out what was wrong with the motherboard. I put it in storage for a number of years thinking I'd go back and repair it one day.
I re-discovered it recently and noticed a few traces of the motherboard near the front panel connector had peeled away from the board. I have never seen anything like it happen to a motherboard.
This board is offered for sale for someone who wants to fix it.
ASUS M2N68-LA AM2 Motherboard: $offer
Asus M3A79-t Deluze AM2/AM2+ motherboard: $offer
Rocketfish / Lian-li case: $75 Local pickup
This case is unadultered, unmodified and barely used. I assembled a micro atx computer in it once for a few days to see how hilarious it would look and just kept the case for the future. I don't see myself ever using such a tremendous case so up for sale it goes. I may entertain shipping it, but it's an absolutely huge case and I would rather sell it locally. In the Huntington, LI NY area.
Memory:
-oodles of pc2100, pc2700, pc3200, can dig out.
Upcoming:
i9-9900k combo
-crucial ddr4
-intel 660p
-asus motherboard
-2tb seagate hdd
-coolermaster aio
-rgb fans
WTB:
-cheap unwanted old weak Displayport 1.4 GPUs (any)
-2.5in sata hdds (250gb-1tb)
-elgato captire card (cam link, camlink4k, hd60s+)
-Microsoft surface studio (damaged, broken, scratched, whatever)
Ledger:
I decided to keep the i5 combo and dell optiplex for displayport test machines. :/. Thanks for your interest guys.
i3-2120 combo sold!
Terms & Conditions:
*All items came from a smoke free & pet free environment
*For all items above $10, shipping & tracking # is included
*I ONLY ship to US48 - shipping will most likely be USPS
*If want another shipping provider or an item expedited, let me know, we'll work out a price
*Shipping from Long Island, NY
*Prices are negotiable and I will respond to reasonable offers.
*All items were tested and working unless otherwise indicated
Methods of Payment:
Paypal. I will ONLY ship to confirmed addresses
Reputation:
HEAT Under commissioneranthony
EBAY Under commissioneranthony
I have 1000+ 100% positive feedback on ebay as a seller and buyer, and I have all positive heat as well.
