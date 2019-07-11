FS: DFI LanParty JR 790GX-M2R (parts), old am2 motherboards, Rocketfish / LIan-Li case

DFI LanParty JR 790GX-M2R

: $offer

ASUS M2N68-LA AM2 Motherboard: $offer

Asus M3A79-t Deluze AM2/AM2+ motherboard: $offer

Rocketfish / Lian-li case: $75 Local pickup

Memory:

Upcoming:

WTB:

-cheap unwanted old weak Displayport 1.4 GPUs (any)

-2.5in sata hdds (250gb-1tb)

-elgato captire card (cam link, camlink4k, hd60s+)

-Microsoft surface studio (damaged, broken, scratched, whatever)

Ledger:

Terms & Conditions:

*All items came from a smoke free & pet free environment

*For all items above $10, shipping & tracking # is included

*I ONLY ship to US48 - shipping will most likely be USPS

*If want another shipping provider or an item expedited, let me know, we'll work out a price

*Shipping from Long Island, NY

*Prices are negotiable and I will respond to reasonable offers.

*All items were tested and working unless otherwise indicated

Methods of Payment:

Paypal. I will ONLY ship to confirmed addresses

Reputation:

HEAT Under commissioneranthony

EBAY EBAY commissioneranthony

I have 1000+ 100% positive feedback on ebay as a seller and buyer, and I have all positive heat as well. UnderUnderI have 1000+ 100% positive feedback on ebay as a seller and buyer, and I have all positive heat as well.

This motherboard is in a for parts - as is condition. One day it literally stopped working on me. It was about a year after DFI quit the consumer mobod scene. I could not figure out what was wrong with the motherboard. I put it in storage for a number of years thinking I'd go back and repair it one day.I re-discovered it recently and noticed a few traces of the motherboard near the front panel connector had peeled away from the board. I have never seen anything like it happen to a motherboard.This board is offered for sale for someone who wants to fix it.This case is unadultered, unmodified and barely used. I assembled a micro atx computer in it once for a few days to see how hilarious it would look and just kept the case for the future. I don't see myself ever using such a tremendous case so up for sale it goes. I may entertain shipping it, but it's an absolutely huge case and I would rather sell it locally. In the Huntington, LI NY area.-oodles of pc2100, pc2700, pc3200, can dig out.-crucial ddr4-intel 660p-asus motherboard-2tb seagate hdd-coolermaster aio-rgb fansI decided to keep the i5 combo and dell optiplex for displayport test machines. :/. Thanks for your interest guys.i3-2120 combo sold!