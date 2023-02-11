FS: Denon X6700H 13 channel AVR, mint, one owner - $2100 shipped

I am selling my Denon X6700H AVR. It is a 13 channel AVR with HDMI 2.1 capability. (4K, HDR, 120Hz, VRR)
I am the original owner, and I am only selling because I bought a new Marantz AV10 pre-pro. There is nothing wrong with this Denon x6700h. It looks and functions as new. It is still under Denon's original retail 3 year warranty.
$2000 for local pickup here in Kansas City.
$2,100 shipped.
New these x6700h are $2700 on Amazon. Used, these x6700h sell for more than I'm asking on eBay, and you know this comes from a reputable member who has taken care of it. It has always been racked in my equipment rack, and had two 120MM cooling fans directly above it in the rack, pulling away any heat. Also, for the last year and a half I've run it in dedicated pre-amp mode - so very little heat anyway. Buy with confidence.
