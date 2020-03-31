FS: Dell XPS 9570 (32G / 1TB / 8750H/ 1050ti MQ / Win 10 Pro)

Selling a Dell XPS 9570 which was purchased from Best Buy in May 2019.

Warranty until May 12, 2020.



Wifi, Battery, RAM & SSD upgraded. Will include original parts with sale. Will also include invoices from purchase of upgrade parts.

Corsair 32GB (16Gb x 2) CL18

Silicon Power 1TB NVME SSD

eBay 97Wr battery

Intel Wifi 6 AX200



Core i7 8750H

GTX 1050Ti Max-Q

15.6" 1080P Screen

Windows 10 Pro



Never overclocked or even gamed on.



Will post pictures when I get home today. Will ship in original packaging.



$1,100.00 USD Shipped in Canada / US. $50USD credit towards shipping cost anywhere else in the world.