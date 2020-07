FS: Dell XPS 13 9365 Convertible (1080p Infinity Edge Touchscreen, Core i7-7Y75, 16GB, 512GB)

13.3" Infinity Edge Display 1080p IPS Touchscreen

Intel® Core™ i7-7Y75 7th Gen i7 Processor (4M Cache, up to 3.60 GHz Turbo)

16GB Dual Channel Memory

512GB M.2 NVME SSD

Dealing with some financial difficulties due to covid19. Trying to sell some parts. I usually ship within 24 hours with tracking provided asap to buyer.All Prices include shipping on me.Not a ton of heat but its all positive.Heatware: https://www.heatware.com/u/120481/to Has a D-Brand marble skin on the backlid. Used but in pretty good condition.Works 100% flawlessly, no issues at all.Gets an insane 15 hours battery life.Had it for 9 months, upgrading to a new surface laptop.