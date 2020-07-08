FS: Dell XPS 13 9365 Convertible (1080p Infinity Edge Touchscreen, Core i7-7Y75, 16GB, 512GB)

Zoop99

Zoop99

Jun 13, 2012
1,293
Dealing with some financial difficulties due to covid19. Trying to sell some parts. I usually ship within 24 hours with tracking provided asap to buyer.

All Prices include shipping on me.

Not a ton of heat but its all positive.
Heatware: https://www.heatware.com/u/120481/to

Dell XPS 13 9365 Convertible (1080p Infinity Edge Touchscreen, Core i7-7Y75 16GB 512GB)

  • 13.3" Infinity Edge Display 1080p IPS Touchscreen
  • Intel® Core™ i7-7Y75 7th Gen i7 Processor (4M Cache, up to 3.60 GHz Turbo)
  • 16GB Dual Channel Memory
  • 512GB M.2 NVME SSD
Timestamp:
http://imgur.com/a/d0OOExy

Price Shipped: $624

Has a D-Brand marble skin on the backlid. Used but in pretty good condition.

Works 100% flawlessly, no issues at all.

Gets an insane 15 hours battery life.

Had it for 9 months, upgrading to a new surface laptop.
 
Last edited:
