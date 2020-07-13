FS: Dell XPS 13 9360 w/ UHD+ Touchscreen

Hi All,I'm working remotely in NY and left my desktop in CA and have been missing my nightly DOTA sessions. So I picked up this 2017 XPS 13 to do some light gaming on but as it turns out my 2019 Latitude from work is similarly equipped due to the integrated graphics, so I've been using that instead. I can't justify keeping this gorgeous laptop considering I'll be back in CA soon enough and I don't really need a laptop day-to-day.Condition is very good, some light scratches and nicks on the case. Absolutely stunning screen. Ships out same or next day via priority mail from 10940.XPS 13 9360i7 - 7500U (Kaby Lake, Integrated HD620)16GB RAM512GB SSDUHD Infinity Edge / 3200x1800 glossy w/ TouchWin 10 Pro