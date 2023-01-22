FS: Dell XPS 13 9360 i7-7560U 8GB RAM 256GB

Selling a 2017 Dell XPS 13 9360 i7-7560U 8GB RAM 256GB nvme.

This model has the anti-glare/matte 1080p screen.

In excellent condition. Battery is marked as excellent condition according to the BIOS screen.

Comes with Windows 10. Includes the original AC adapter as well.

Asking $200, includes shipping.
 

