FS: Dell XPS 13 7390 2-in-1

$1150 USD shippedUsedYes, expires: January 2021No longer neededPayPalColorado Springs, CO, USALocal pickup, FedExNoShips within 2 business days of receiving cleared payment10th Generation Intel® Core™ i7-1065G7Windows 10 Home16GB 3733MHz LPDDR4x Memory Onboard512GB PCIe NVMe x4 Solid State Drive Onboard13.4-inch, FHD+ (1920 X 1200), 16:10, InfinityEdge Touch DisplayPlatinum Silver, Black interior2 Thunderbolt™ 3 with Power Delivery and DisplayPort)1 microSD-card reader1 Universal audio jackFront height: 0.27 in. (7 mm) Rear height: 0.51 in. (13 mm) Width: 11.67 in. (296 mm) Depth: 8.17 in. (207 mm)Weight: 2.9 lb (1.33 kg)4-Cell, 51 WHr, Integrated batteryIt's time for me to do the laptop shuffle, lol. It's an amazing little machine and is small enough to fit into a tiny bag or purse. The screen is amazing and the 16:10 ratio makes production easy. It's the higher end model with 16GB of ram and a 512GB SSD. These are so tiny that everything is soldered on so you have to spend more money out of the gate. The i7-1065G7 has a pretty decent integrated GPU which is fast enough to play games at low-medium settings. I just did a fresh install of Windows 10 with all of the drivers. Battery wise this laptop will run for 10 hours pretty easily.It's in perfect condition. I do have the unused charger (I have a ton of USB-C chargers at home). It has a DBrand skin on it to protect it from scratches (and also on the touchpad).It has next day onsite warranty which is good until Jan 16 2021 and can be upgraded at any time.Looking for $1150 shipped, which is $250 less than the Dell outlet currently.