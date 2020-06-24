FS: Dell XPS 13 7390 2-in-1

custom90gt
Price: $1150 USD shipped
Condition: Used
Warranty: Yes, expires: January 2021
Reason for sale: No longer needed
Payment: PayPal
Item location: Colorado Springs, CO, USA
Shipping: Local pickup, FedEx
International shipping: No
Handling time: Ships within 2 business days of receiving cleared payment
Feedback: HeatWare Feedback Profile
Specifications:
10th Generation Intel® Core™ i7-1065G7
Windows 10 Home
16GB 3733MHz LPDDR4x Memory Onboard
512GB PCIe NVMe x4 Solid State Drive Onboard
13.4-inch, FHD+ (1920 X 1200), 16:10, InfinityEdge Touch Display
Platinum Silver, Black interior
2 Thunderbolt™ 3 with Power Delivery and DisplayPort)
1 microSD-card reader
1 Universal audio jack
Front height: 0.27 in. (7 mm) Rear height: 0.51 in. (13 mm) Width: 11.67 in. (296 mm) Depth: 8.17 in. (207 mm)
Weight: 2.9 lb (1.33 kg)
4-Cell, 51 WHr, Integrated battery
It's time for me to do the laptop shuffle, lol. It's an amazing little machine and is small enough to fit into a tiny bag or purse. The screen is amazing and the 16:10 ratio makes production easy. It's the higher end model with 16GB of ram and a 512GB SSD. These are so tiny that everything is soldered on so you have to spend more money out of the gate. The i7-1065G7 has a pretty decent integrated GPU which is fast enough to play games at low-medium settings. I just did a fresh install of Windows 10 with all of the drivers. Battery wise this laptop will run for 10 hours pretty easily.
It's in perfect condition. I do have the unused charger (I have a ton of USB-C chargers at home). It has a DBrand skin on it to protect it from scratches (and also on the touchpad).
It has next day onsite warranty which is good until Jan 16 2021 and can be upgraded at any time.
Looking for $1150 shipped, which is $250 less than the Dell outlet currently.
