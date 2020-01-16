FS: Dell Vostro 3558 15" Laptop, Dlink DGS1024D Unmanaged Switch

    Duffbuster243

    I have a lightly used Dell Vostro 3558 for sale with the following Specs:
    15" 1366x768 Screen
    Celeron 3205U 1.5 ghz Dual Core
    8gb DDR3 1600mhz Ram
    120gb SSD installed.
    Windows 10 Home installed and activated with a digital license

    Machine is in good shape, barely looks used. Has passed all Dell system tests.
    Comes with Dell 130-watt power supply (the only power supply I have that fits this machine)

    There is only 1 minor issue on the bottom, it appears that it may have been resting on a hot surface and the plastic on the bottom got tweaked a little, you can see in the pictures.

    I'm looking to get $80.00 + actual shipping
    20191024_205114.jpg 20191024_205123.jpg 20191024_205144.jpg

    D-Link switch sold.

    Heat is Duffbuster243

    I prefer Paypal payment.
     
    Last edited: Jan 16, 2020 at 6:18 PM
    SamirD

    yhpm
     
    Duffbuster243

    Mid day Bump
     
    Duffbuster243

    Bump. Switch is sold.
     
    Duffbuster243

    Bump. I have a 120gb ssd drive I can swap in if speed is more important than capacity.
     
    Duffbuster243

    Duffbuster243

    Duffbuster243

    Duffbuster243

    Duffbuster243

    Duffbuster243

    Bump. Price drop.
     
