FS: Dell Vostro 3558 15" Laptop, Dlink DGS1024D Unmanaged Switch

I have a lightly used Dell Vostro 3558 for sale with the following Specs: 15" 1366x768 Screen Celeron 3205U 1.5 ghz Dual Core 8gb DDR3 1600mhz Ram 120gb SSD installed. Windows 10 Home installed and activated with a digital license Machine is in good shape, barely looks used. Has passed all Dell system tests. Comes with Dell 130-watt power supply (the only power supply I have that fits this machine) There is only 1 minor issue on the bottom, it appears that it may have been resting on a hot surface and the plastic on the bottom got tweaked a little, you can see in the pictures. I'm looking to get $80.00 + actual shipping {} {} {} D-Link switch sold. Heat is Duffbuster243 I prefer Paypal payment.