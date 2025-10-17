  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
FS: Dell UltraSharp 40" U4025QW 5120x2160 Monitor

x3sphere

Selling a Dell UltraSharp 40" U4025QW - purchased in Feb 2024 and warranty runs through March 9, 2027. Includes monitor stand, power cable and will ship in original packaging as shown below. Does NOT include any video cables (Thunderbolt/DP/HDMI).

Monitor works great, the 5120x2160 resolution is excellent for productivity. I'm selling it as I recently moved to the LG 45" OLED.

I will ship to CONUS using UPS w/ signature confirmation. Heatware: https://www.heatware.com/u/69330

Asking $1200 shipped

IMG_1428.jpeg



IMG_1429.jpeg
IMG_1430.jpeg
IMG_1431.jpeg
IMG_1432.jpeg
IMG_1433.jpeg
 
