FS: Dell UltraSharp 38 Monitor U3821DW

ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Trinity OC - $480 shipped.
SOLD
Just pulled out of the rig. Excellent card.
Dell UltraSharp 38 Curved USB-C Hub Monitor - U3821DW - $800.
Purchased new from Dell in 2021. Comes from a smoke free home and to be honest it hasn't been used much if that makes any difference. It's a productivity monitor, definitely not aimed for gaming. The display is superb. The screen is flawless, no scratches or dents. I have the box and accessories. Everything is included. The local pick up is highly preferred, but willing to ship it if requested.
