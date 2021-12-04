FS: Dell Ultrasharp 2007FP 1600x1200 IPS 16:10 Monitor

Asus Tuf Gaming Z690-Plus WiFi D4 New Sealed.........................Sold to Jay
Dell Ultrasharp 2007FP 1600x1200 IPS 16:10 Monitor. I bought this one new/sealed last year as I couldn't pass up the chance to get one of these legendary monitors. It has less than 10 hrs use so it's still literally brand new. I could verify that it does have an IPS panel and a manufacture date July 2012 and REV A08. Comes complete in the box with all accessories........................$250 Split Shipping.
AMD Ryzen 5 3600 CPU, Gigabyte A520-I AC Combo. These are new Currently installed in a system that hasn't been completed. Receipt for warranty..........................Sold to Grant
Payment via Paypal F&F Please. Prices include shipping. I'm 2FA Enabled
Heatware 296-0-0 https://www.heatware.com/u/77136/to
