FS: Dell u2715h $150 plus shipping; wraith prism

deruberhanyok
[H]ard|Gawd
- Joined
- Aug 22, 2004
- Messages
- 1,516
heatware - http://www.heatware.com/eval.php?id=28754
Payment via paypal, google pay, apple pay, venmo. Prices include shipping to CONUS unless stated otherwise.
I am in Maryland (20707) and we are under a stay-at-home order so there may be some shipping delays.
I could possibly meet up for local pickup but not sure how that would work right now.
Will discount for multiple item purchase.
Not looking for any trades right now.
-------------------
Misc. parts
Wraith Prism heatsink - unused, from a 3700X - $40
Radeon Pro WX 5100 - OEM pull - $270
Dual port Winyao brand, i350 gigabit NIC PCIe x1, includes both low profile and standard height bracket - $25
Samsung PM981 256GB m.2 NVME $50
SK Hynix BC501A 128GB m.2 NVMe - this was a pull from a Dell laptop I bought, so it's probably only got 10-20GB of writes on it - whatever it would have taken for the factory to do the Ubuntu default install for it. It's an m.2 2230 card, so make sure it will fit in your intended system (I was going to put it in an ASrock A300 setup I did but discovered that the motherboard only had support for 2280 cards, it wasn't adjustable). $30
Micron M500 960GB 2.5" SATA $90
HGST 2.5" 1TB 7200RPM HTS721010A9E630 $35
Samsung / Seagate 2.5" 2TB 5400? RPM ST2000LM003 $55
Steelseries Rival 300 (silver) - lightly used, was one of my backups. "Silver" is kind of a misnomer... it's more like grey. I got a Rival 650 and tried to go back to this recently and found I didn't much care for the shape anymore. $25
Hynix 4GB Registered ECC DDR4-2133 DIMMs - working pulls - $20, 3 available, take all for $50
Synology branded 16GB (2x8GB) DDR4-2133 UNBUFFERED ECC (NOT REGISTERED) - these are pulls from a pair of RS4017xs+ devices that were upgraded with 16GB modules. I happened to put them in a Ryzen 3700X system in a ROG Strix B450i Gaming and it recognizes them and ran them at 2400. No idea if the ECC function works on this board, I was honestly just curious to see if it would boot before the RAM I actually ordered for this build showed up. $100
-------------------
Dell U2715H $150 + shipping or local pickup, two available
Includes mDP-DP cable, USB3 hub cable and power cable.
I actually have two of these available. One is in excellent condition. The other is very good condition, the only issue being a small (1.5cm) scratch in the coating towards the bottom left of the screen. It’s only visible from about 6” at just the right angle and I can’t even get a picture of it, but it’s definitely a scratch in the coating (I had scissors in my hands and slipped when trying to put them back into a container on my desk). Not visible in regular use.
I don’t have any boxes big enough to safely ship these. If you’re interested and want them shipped I will buy boxes big enough (the screen is 24” wide).
I did manage to fit one into a box 22x18x16, 22lbs. I don’t think it’s safe enough to ship in that but it ought to give you an idea about shipping estimate. Shipping would be from 20707. I can also do local pickup.
-------------------
SOLD
Corsair ML120 Pro (x8) red LED, used - $25, 8 available, take them all for $175
Samsung PM981 256GB m.2 NVME $50
Samsung 860 EVO 1TB m.2 SATA $100
Corsair H150i Pro - fans unused. Less than three months actual use on the pump. I don't have the original box for this but I'll pack it carefully! $120
Resident Evil 3 "AMDREWARDS" code from Radeon purchase - I’m on Ubuntu so the code is useless to me (couldn’t even redeem it if I wanted because the website won’t validate hardware on Linux) - $15
Payment via paypal, google pay, apple pay, venmo. Prices include shipping to CONUS unless stated otherwise.
I am in Maryland (20707) and we are under a stay-at-home order so there may be some shipping delays.
I could possibly meet up for local pickup but not sure how that would work right now.
Will discount for multiple item purchase.
Not looking for any trades right now.
-------------------
Misc. parts
Wraith Prism heatsink - unused, from a 3700X - $40
Radeon Pro WX 5100 - OEM pull - $270
Dual port Winyao brand, i350 gigabit NIC PCIe x1, includes both low profile and standard height bracket - $25
Samsung PM981 256GB m.2 NVME $50
SK Hynix BC501A 128GB m.2 NVMe - this was a pull from a Dell laptop I bought, so it's probably only got 10-20GB of writes on it - whatever it would have taken for the factory to do the Ubuntu default install for it. It's an m.2 2230 card, so make sure it will fit in your intended system (I was going to put it in an ASrock A300 setup I did but discovered that the motherboard only had support for 2280 cards, it wasn't adjustable). $30
Micron M500 960GB 2.5" SATA $90
HGST 2.5" 1TB 7200RPM HTS721010A9E630 $35
Samsung / Seagate 2.5" 2TB 5400? RPM ST2000LM003 $55
Steelseries Rival 300 (silver) - lightly used, was one of my backups. "Silver" is kind of a misnomer... it's more like grey. I got a Rival 650 and tried to go back to this recently and found I didn't much care for the shape anymore. $25
Hynix 4GB Registered ECC DDR4-2133 DIMMs - working pulls - $20, 3 available, take all for $50
Synology branded 16GB (2x8GB) DDR4-2133 UNBUFFERED ECC (NOT REGISTERED) - these are pulls from a pair of RS4017xs+ devices that were upgraded with 16GB modules. I happened to put them in a Ryzen 3700X system in a ROG Strix B450i Gaming and it recognizes them and ran them at 2400. No idea if the ECC function works on this board, I was honestly just curious to see if it would boot before the RAM I actually ordered for this build showed up. $100
-------------------
Dell U2715H $150 + shipping or local pickup, two available
Includes mDP-DP cable, USB3 hub cable and power cable.
I actually have two of these available. One is in excellent condition. The other is very good condition, the only issue being a small (1.5cm) scratch in the coating towards the bottom left of the screen. It’s only visible from about 6” at just the right angle and I can’t even get a picture of it, but it’s definitely a scratch in the coating (I had scissors in my hands and slipped when trying to put them back into a container on my desk). Not visible in regular use.
I don’t have any boxes big enough to safely ship these. If you’re interested and want them shipped I will buy boxes big enough (the screen is 24” wide).
I did manage to fit one into a box 22x18x16, 22lbs. I don’t think it’s safe enough to ship in that but it ought to give you an idea about shipping estimate. Shipping would be from 20707. I can also do local pickup.
-------------------
SOLD
Samsung PM981 256GB m.2 NVME $50
Samsung 860 EVO 1TB m.2 SATA $100
Corsair H150i Pro - fans unused. Less than three months actual use on the pump. I don't have the original box for this but I'll pack it carefully! $120
Resident Evil 3 "AMDREWARDS" code from Radeon purchase - I’m on Ubuntu so the code is useless to me (couldn’t even redeem it if I wanted because the website won’t validate hardware on Linux) - $15
Last edited: