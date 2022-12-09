FS: Dell T3600 workstation

Asking $50 obo + shipping

Xeon E5-2670 8C/16T. It was a decent cpu back then for DC. How time has flies! 3 x 4GB ECC RDIMM Hynix DDR3-1333 (DIMM slot#4 not working, so basically running tri-channel mode) Gold rated 635W with two pcie 6-pin cables provided by the PSU. Included two 6-pin to 8-pin pcie adapters. Tested to work fine with RTX 3070 Ti (see pictures, 3070 Ti not included obviously). Motherboard has two full size pcie 3x16 slots and can operate at max bandwidth with this cpu (see motherboard picture). Need external PSU if both gpus are high-end. WIndows 10 Pro already pre-installed on 500 GB WD Blue 7200 rpm HDD. Comes with Windows 7 COA sticker in which you can install Windows 7 Pro and then upgrade to Windows 10 Pro. No DVD/CD Missing one (air intake) fan on the front side. No issue in cooling the system with with just two fans instead of the original three fans. I've added one 80mm thermaltake (orange color) fan to exhaust hot air. No gpu included.

For sale is one of my first few DC (distributed computing) rigs that I built back in 2016 and hardly used it since early 2000 as I've much more efficient rigs to use. See pictures for details of what you will receive. Just add a gpu to the workstation and off you go.from 95037. Approx weight is about 28 lbs, give or take 1 lb. UPS ground shipping within CA and neighboring states will be less/around $30 and goes up to $40-$50 on the east coast. CONUS, PP F&F only. Can arrange local pick-up.T3600 specifications with notes:-Any question, please let me know.