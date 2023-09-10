FS: Dell T30 Mini Server

matt_to_the_max
Hello, I am selling a used Dell T30 mini server. I used it as my Unraid server for a couple years. It runs great and has a Xeon E3-1225 v5 processor with 16GB of DDR4 memory. No hard drives or operating system is included. There are four 3.5" drive bays along with a NVMe slot on the motherboard. Do not upgrade the BIOS if you want to use the NVMe slot as it will disable the M.2 slot.
Price: $30 I am located in Milpitas, CA and it I am willing to ship this server but it will likely be expensive.
Thanks!
