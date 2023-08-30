(FS) DELL SERVER - T220 2x Xeon 2450v2 96GB: 8x6TB SAS, SSD:4x4TB 2x2TB 2x480GB

DELL T320 Tower
ULTRA Quiet High Density Storage Build
2x 2450v2 2.5GHz, 32-threads total
96GB RAM
2x 1100w PSU
Broadcom 57810 2x 10GbE Network Adapter
Room for a GPU (1050ti worked well)
perc h710 and lsi IT Mode
iDrac 7 Enterprise: Active
Disks:
Spinners:
8x6GB SAS HP (2x spare thrown in if you ask nicely)
Solid State (near 0 wear all):
4x4TB QVO
2X2TB Crucial
2x480GB SanDisk
1x500GB Samsung 850 EVO
$1,200 local pickup only Northern Jersey.
