FS: Dell S3422DWG 34" Ultrawide Gaming Monitor, Logitech MX Mechanical Keyboard and Master 3S, Apple MagSafe Battery Pack

HeatWare - truciet - http://heatware.com/eval.php?id=70895
Dell W3422DWG 34" Ultrawide Gaming Monitor - $300 gifted/shipped
-LNIB and under warranty until 6/15/2025
Logitech MX Keyboard and Mouse Bundle - $200 gifted/shipped
-Pick whatever available mouse color
Logitech MX Mechanical Keyboard - Quiet - $150 gifted/shipped
-BNIB
Logitech MX Master 3S - Graphite - $75 gifted/shipped
-BNIB
Logitech MX Master 3S - Pale Grey - $75 gifted/shipped
-BNIB
Apple MagSafe Battery Pack - $60 gifted/shipped
-LNIB
-Only opened to confirm not DOA
Dell W3422DWG 34" Ultrawide Gaming Monitor - $300 gifted/shipped
-LNIB and under warranty until 6/15/2025
Logitech MX Keyboard and Mouse Bundle - $200 gifted/shipped
-Pick whatever available mouse color
Logitech MX Mechanical Keyboard - Quiet - $150 gifted/shipped
-BNIB
Logitech MX Master 3S - Graphite - $75 gifted/shipped
-BNIB
Logitech MX Master 3S - Pale Grey - $75 gifted/shipped
-BNIB
Apple MagSafe Battery Pack - $60 gifted/shipped
-LNIB
-Only opened to confirm not DOA
Last edited: