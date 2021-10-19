FS: Dell S3422DWG 34" Ultrawide Gaming Monitor, Logitech MX Mechanical Keyboard and Master 3S, Apple MagSafe Battery Pack

HeatWare - truciet - http://heatware.com/eval.php?id=70895

Dell W3422DWG 34" Ultrawide Gaming Monitor - $300 gifted/shipped
-LNIB and under warranty until 6/15/2025

Logitech MX Keyboard and Mouse Bundle - $200 gifted/shipped
-Pick whatever available mouse color

Logitech MX Mechanical Keyboard - Quiet - $150 gifted/shipped
-BNIB

Logitech MX Master 3S - Graphite - $75 gifted/shipped
-BNIB

Logitech MX Master 3S - Pale Grey - $75 gifted/shipped
-BNIB

Apple MagSafe Battery Pack - $60 gifted/shipped
-LNIB
-Only opened to confirm not DOA
 
Is the Switch still available? If yes pls shoot me a PM to arrange payment and shipping. My heat in siggy.
 
Price drop and added consoles to trade for RTX 3070. Local only. Sorry not shipping.
 
t2uciet said:
HeatWare - truciet - http://heatware.com/eval.php?id=70895

My friend's kids just begged me to help them do a build and I need 2 RTX 3060's if possible. I am willing to trade a like new EVGA RTX 3070 XC3 Ultra LHR too. DFW only please.

Intel 9900k + Gigabyte Z390 I Aorus Pro Wifi ITX + Trident Z Neo DDR4 4000MHz 32GB Kit Bundle - $525 gifted/shipped OBO
Used condition without cpu box. Will come with mb box and accessories.
MB Specs: https://www.gigabyte.com/Motherboard/Z390-I-AORUS-PRO-WIFI-rev-10#kf
Trident Specs: https://www.gskill.com/product/165/326/1617700314/F4-4000C18D-32GTZN
Note: I could not run 4000MHz via XMP profile. I had to manually do 3600MHz.

Dell $100 Promo Gift Card x2 - $75 gifted each
Expires 2/24/2022
You can get a couple RTX 3060s combos here for a decent price, comes with mouse/keyboard/PSU
https://www.antonline.com/Evga/Computers/Video_Cards/Graphic_Cards/1441250
 
Just cancelled our DIRECTV Stream services. I got these boxes when it was AT&T Now. Looks like they charge $5/monthly for these boxes now. Feel free to send OBO.
 
