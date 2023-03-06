FS: Dell S3422DWG 34" Curved Gaming Monitor

HeatWare - truciet - http://heatware.com/eval.php?id=70895
Dell 34” Curved Gaming Monitor S3422DWG - $300 gifted/shipped OBO
-purchased brand new 7/7/202 and under warranty until 7/7/2026 directly with Dell.
-extra monitor so was hardly used.
-will ship with original box and unused accessories
-Specs: https://www.dell.com/en-us/shop/del...dwg/apd/210-azep/monitors-monitor-accessories
Like new Intel i5 12400 ITX Bundle - $315 gifted/shipped or $355 gifted/shipped with Meshlicious OBO - SOLD to Kagath
-Intel i5 12400 - no box, will come installed in MB
-Gigabyte B660i Aorus Pro DDR4 MB - purchased new 6/2023
-Corsair Vengeance LPX 32GB (2 X 16GB) DDR4 3600 MHz - purchased new 6/2023
-Optional SSUPD Meshlicious Case - Black, Full Mesh, PCIe 4.0 - no box, used, but in great condition
-Specs:
https://ark.intel.com/content/www/u...12400-processor-18m-cache-up-to-4-40-ghz.html
https://www.gigabyte.com/Motherboard/B660I-AORUS-PRO-DDR4-rev-1x#kf
https://www.amazon.com/Corsair-Vengeance-PC4-28800-Desktop-Memory/dp/B07ZPLM1R1
https://ssupd.co/products/meshlicious?variant=37906360500408
