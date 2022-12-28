FS: Dell Precision 5750 17" Laptop with extras (i7,32GB Ram, 2TB WD Black) + WD19DCS

FS: Dell Precision 5750 17" Laptop with extras (i7,32GB Ram, 2TB WD Black) + WD19DCS - $1200 shipped OBO

Selling my 17" workstation in pristine condition. This is in excellent condition as it mostly sat on my desk with the lid down. It never traveled.
This was purchased in late 2020/2021 (Dell spec sheet)

-Added a Western Digital 2TB Black SN750 (Amazon Link) on 2/22
-Includes Dell WD190CS (Brand new in the box) $357.99 value (Dell Link)
-Includes factory USB-C Charger + USB\HDMI adapter

Intel i7-10750 @ 2.6GHZ (10th gen)
32.0 GB Ram
Factory Drive - 500 GB SSD
Secondary - Western Digital 2TB Black SN750
Nvidia Quadro T2000
Intel Wi-Fi 6 AX601
Matte Display - 1920x1200
Windows Hello IR Camera + Fingerprint
Windows 11 Pro OEM License

I'll remove the stickers before I ship. I promise I won't leave any sticky residue.
Can ship via UPS Ground\2 Day Select depending on your zip code
PayPal with buyer protection - US only

