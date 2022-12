FS: Dell Precision 5750 17" Laptop with extras (i7,32GB Ram, 2TB WD Black) + WD19DCS - $1200 shipped OBO

Intel i7-10750 @ 2.6GHZ (10th gen)

32.0 GB Ram

Factory Drive - 500 GB SSD

Secondary - Western Digital 2TB Black SN750

Nvidia Quadro T2000

Intel Wi-Fi 6 AX601

Matte Display - 1920x1200

Windows Hello IR Camera + Fingerprint

Windows 11 Pro OEM License

Selling my 17" workstation in pristine condition. This is in excellent condition as it mostly sat on my desk with the lid down. It never traveled.This was purchased in late 2020/2021 ( Dell spec sheet -Added a Western Digital 2TB Black SN750 ( Amazon Link ) on 2/22-Includes Dell WD190CS (Brand new in the box) $357.99 value ( Dell Link -Includes factory USB-C Charger + USB\HDMI adapterI'll remove the stickers before I ship. I promise I won't leave any sticky residue.Can ship via UPS Ground\2 Day Select depending on your zip codePayPal with buyer protection - US only