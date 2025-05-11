  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
FS: Dell PowerEdge Servers (a lot), RAM, Storage, Optics, Cards - CLEAN OUT!

G

g0dM@n

Nov 18, 2005
5,546

Server Parts Galore
ALL PRICES ARE OBO!!

Shipping not included, but local pickup is zip code 10954
All parts are pretty much Dell pulls or Dell branded.

Heatware Feedback is over 1200 flawless: click here
Help me help you grow your home lab! I come across data center parts quite often. Putting house up for sale soon, so need to clean out!!

Pictures:
View: https://imgur.com/a/0rEoxIp (If you need specific pics please ask and you shall have. This took me forever to put together, so some dates might be a month old.)

I prefer local pickup for the servers, but willing to ship anything at your cost. I’m downstate NY in Rockland County, by the Mario Cuomo bridge, zip 10954. For bulk pickups I may meet halfway if scheduling allows.

Most parts negotiable, especially multiple parts. All prices are EACH!
Larger orders I’ll throw in free optics/cables/cards, etc.


Servers:
- 12x Dell PowerEdge R740 2U Server, Dual Xeon Gold 6130 2.1G, 16C /32T, 256GB Memory, Dual PSU - Used - $799 $699 SOLD
- 2x Dell PowerEdge R740 2U Server, Dual Xeon Gold 6226R 2.9G, 16C /32T, 256GB Memory, Dual PSU - Used - $879 $779 SOLD
- 1x Dell PowerEdge R720 Server, Dual Xeon E5-2640 (6c/12t each) DDR3, 96GB Memory, Dual PSU - Used - $199
Power:
- 2x Dell 750W D750E-S1 P/N 05NF18 - Used - $12
- 2x Dell 550W D550E-S0 P/N 0rYMG6 - Used - $16
Memory:
- 24x Dell 64GB DDR4 3200 (R740 pulls, Micron) - Used - $95 - SOLD
- 130x Dell 32GB DDR4 2666 (R740 pulls, seem to be all Hynix) - Used - $33 SOLD
- 14x Dell 16GB DDR4 2133 (R730 pulls, could by Hynix or Samsung) - Used - $18
- 1x Addon 16GB DDR3 1333 ECC Registered AM1333D3DRLPR/16G - Used - $10
- 1x Samsung 16GB DDR3 1333 ECC Registered M393B2G70BH0 - Used - $10
- 2x Crucial Micron 16GB DDR3 1600 CT16G3ERSLD4160B.36FP - Used - $10
- 4x Samsung 8GB DDR3 1600 ECC M391B1G73BH0-CK0 - Used - $6
- 8x Hynix 8GB DDR3 1333 ECC HMT31GR7CFR4A-H9 (R720 pulls) - Used - $5
- 6x Micron 4GB DDR3 1333 ECC mt18ksf51272az-1g4m1ze - Used - $4
Cards (NICs, iSCSI, HBA):
- 30x Dell Broadcom 57416 10GbE BASE-T Dual Port Full Height (R740 pull P/N 03TM39) - Used - $50
- 2x Dell Broadcom 57416 10GbE BASE-T Dual Port Half Height (R740 pull P/N 0NC5VD) - Used - $50
- 14x 8x Dell Qlogic QL41262 25/10GB SFP+ Dual Port Full Height (R740 pull P/N 051GRM) - Used - $45
- 4x Dell Qlogic QL41262 25/10GB SFP+ Dual Port Half Height (R740 pull P/N 0415DX) - Used - $45 SOLD
- 2x 1x Dell Broadcom 57414 25/10GB SFP+ Dual Port Full Height (R740 pull P/N 0CX94X) - Used - $45
- 2x Dell Broadcom 57414 25/10GB SFP+ Dual Port Half Height (R740 pull P/N 024GFD) - Used - $45
- 2x 1x Dell 0T34F4 Intel I350-T4 Quad-Port NIC PCIe Full Height - New - $35
- 1x Intel Pro/1000 GT Quad Gigabit PCIe - Used - $20
- 2x Qlogic Fiber Channel 8GB Dual Port HBA PCIe - Used - $15
Storage:
- 2x Hitachi 300GB 10K SAS - Used - $15
- 1x Dell Enterprise Plus 146GB 15K SAS CA07069-B21400DH - Used - $15
- 1x Dell 146GB 15K SAS ST9146852SS - Used - $15 SOLD
- 6x Dell Enterprise Plus 400GB SSD 2.5" with Compellent or EqualLogic pulls with tray (trays fit one another) - Used - $35 SOLD
- 13x Dell Enterprise Plus 600GB 10k 2.5" EqualLogic pulls with tray - Used - $25
Optics / Transceivers:
- 4x Dell QSFP 40GB SR4 Optic, FTL410QE4C-FC - New - $20
- 4x DellEMC Genuine 10GB SFP+ SR Optic - New - $20
- 12x DellEMC Genuine 10GB SFP+ BaseT 30M Optic - New - $40
- 2x DellEMC Genuine 25GB SFP28 SR Optic - New - $20
- 4x FS.com 10GB SR Optic - New - $15
Cables (TwinAX/DAC):
- 14x DellEMC 25GB TwinAX/DAC 5M - New - $35
- 16x DellEMC 25GB TwinAX/DAC 3M - New - $25
- 5x 4x DellEMC 25GB TwinAX/DAC 2M - New - $20
- 4x 2x DellEMC 25GB TwinAX/DAC 1M - New - $15
- 3x Dell QSFP-10G 40GB to 10GB Dongle 3M - New - $40
- 2x Dell 100GB TwinAX/DAC 1.0M - Used - $35
- 2x Dell 40GB QSFP TwinAX/DAC 0.5M - New - $20
- 2x FS.com 40GB QSFP TwinAX/DAC 2M - New - $20
- 2x DellEMC 10GB TwinAX/DAC 3M - New - $20
Fiber Optic Cabling:
- 1x FS.com LC/LC Fiber Optic OM4 10M - New - $17
- 10x FS.com LC/LC Fiber Optic OM4 5M - New - $12
- 1x DellEMC LC/LC Fiber Optic OM4 5M - New - $20
- 4x DellEMC LC/LC Fiber Optic OM4 3M - New - $15
- 3x DellEMC LC/LC Fiber Optic OM4 2M - New - $10
- 2x DellEMC LC/LC Fiber Optic OM4 1M - New - $8
- 4x Amphenol LC/LC Fiber Optic Orange 0UH045 3M - New - $12
- 4x Amphenol LC/LC Fiber Optic Orange 0RH538 1M - New - $7
Server Rails
- 2x A7 type (1 new 1 used) - New/Used - $40
- 6x 1x B6 - Used - $45
- 3x B21 - New - $50 SOLD
 
Last edited:
What's the storage config of the R740 servers? is it the 8x3.5" or the 2.5" drives?
 
Building out my home network now, might need to snag a bunch of the SFP stuff.
 
Very interested/tempted on one of the R740s. Any ballpark on how loud they are at moderate load?
 
kirbyrj said:
What's the storage config of the R740 servers? is it the 8x3.5" or the 2.5" drives?
Click to expand...
It doesn’t have front bays which is why I’m selling so cheap. I buy pcie nvme cards and throw nvme in there to run my vms.
lopoetve said:
Seconding this. I'd be interested in a 6226R depending on the answer.
Click to expand...
See above.
Tsumi said:
Building out my home network now, might need to snag a bunch of the SFP stuff.
Click to expand...
Sounds great. Hit me up! I’m out of town but can ship out Saturday or Monday.
SunnyD said:
Very interested/tempted on one of the R740s. Any ballpark on how loud they are at moderate load?
Click to expand...
Any enterprise server is loud on start, but then it calms down, unless you’re hitting it hard.
I keep my servers in basement. I don’t personally find them very loud but you’re talking to someone who works in data centers.
The answer is unfortunately relative, but I would never run a server in a bedroom. That’s for sure.
 
lopoetve said:
I have 2 already, they're loud even at idle.
Click to expand...
Starting with iDRAC v4.40.00 they took away custom fan control and blocked downgrades. They're not massively loud unless you load them full or forget to turn off the 3rd party PCIe fan response (which runs the fans up).
 
Last edited:
g0dM@n said:
It doesn’t have front bays which is why I’m selling so cheap. I buy pcie nvme cards and throw nvme in there to run my vms.

See above.

Sounds great. Hit me up! I’m out of town but can ship out Saturday or Monday.

Any enterprise server is loud on start, but then it calms down, unless you’re hitting it hard.
I keep my servers in basement. I don’t personally find them very loud but you’re talking to someone who works in data centers.
The answer is unfortunately relative, but I would never run a server in a bedroom. That’s for sure.
Click to expand...
Any rear bays at all (any spinning media bays, basically)?
 
LodeRunner said:
Starting with iDRAC v4.40.00 they took away custom fan control and blocked downgrades. They're not massively loud unless you load them full or forget to turn off the 3rd party PCIe fan response (which runs the fans up).
Click to expand...
yeah, and they're VERY sensitive to temp bumps in my experience - which means the fans are very variable in volume, so any little bump and up they spin.
 
g0dM@n could you get me a screenshot with the Dell or Micron part number on these:
“24x Dell 64GB DDR4 3200 (R740 pulls, Micron)” ?

I wasn’t able to zoom in enough on the Imgur screenshots to make out the numbers for those particular sticks.
 
SamuelL421 said:
g0dM@n could you get me a screenshot with the Dell or Micron part number on these:
“24x Dell 64GB DDR4 3200 (R740 pulls, Micron)” ?

I wasn’t able to zoom in enough on the Imgur screenshots to make out the numbers for those particular sticks.
Click to expand...
What are you looking for? I’m out of town but can check this wknd.
 
