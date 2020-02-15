FS Dell Optiplex 5050 Micro i5 7500t 4gb ram ac3165 256gb m.2 ssd $350 shipped obo

Used but working in great condition see below for details:
Intel i5 7500t
4GB DDR4 (sodimm 1x4gb stick, this little box will take up to two sodimm, if you want to take it without ram that works too just make an offer with no ram included and i can consider it)
Intel AC3165 wifi
256gb Micron 1100 m.2 sata drive
65 watt oem ac adapter
will also include a 2.5 bracket incase you want to add additional storage (If you want a 500gb wd black 2.5 drive I can include it for $10, and these are also extremely low usage new pull)
prefer paypal
heatware: gravey
FYI this does not come with windows 10 license or any OS
