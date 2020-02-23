FS: Dell Latitude E7450 Laptop

dar124

Joined
Jan 21, 2012
Messages
1,101
Description, pictures and price listed below. I am not looking for trades at this time. PM me with any questions.

I will ship to US addresses only.

I've done a lot of selling on eBay, and made a few purchases / sales here on the FS forums.

For this item I'd like either PayPal or Amazon gift card $$. Please PM me prior to sending a payment.



This listing is for Dell Latitude E7450 laptop. The power cord is not included.

This laptop has a touch screen, i7 2.60GHz processor, 8GB of memory, 256GB SSD and an activated copy of W10.

I'm looking to get $300 shipped for this item.

This laptop was pulled from a working office environment. It is in 100% working condition, but may have minor signs of wear from normal use.


20200223_122310.jpg
20200223_122417.jpg
20200223_122431.jpg
20200223_122904.jpg
20200223_122935.jpg
 
