FS: Dell Latitude E7450 Laptop

Description, pictures and price listed below. I am not looking for trades at this time. PM me with any questions.I will ship to US addresses only.I've done a lot of selling on eBay, and made a few purchases / sales here on the FS forums.For this item I'd like either PayPal or Amazon gift card $$. Please PM me prior to sending a payment.This listing is for Dell Latitude E7450 laptop. The power cord is not included.This laptop has a touch screen, i7 2.60GHz processor, 8GB of memory, 256GB SSD and an activated copy of W10.I'm looking to get $300 shipped for this item.This laptop was pulled from a working office environment. It is in 100% working condition, but may have minor signs of wear from normal use.