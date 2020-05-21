FS: Dell Latitude E7450 14" UltraBook - i5-5300U, 16GB DDR3L, 256GB Samsung mSATA - $250 SHIPPED

Unit is in great physical shape. It was purchased for testing on Windows 10. It is no longer needed.

Offers are always welcome.

$250 SHIPPED

i5-5300U
16GB (2x8GB) G.Skill DDR3L-1600
256GB Samsung mSATA SSD
Standard Option Display (1366x768)
Windows 10 Professional Installed and Activated

Service Tag: 1G7TD72
Original Configuration: View system configuration

Pictures:
http://imgur.com/a/JQbxIgK
 
