FS: Dell Latitude E6540 15.6" Laptop Core i7-4810MQ **AS IS FOR PARTS**

Laptop is inconsistent and I dont have the time or patience to mess with it. Missing HDD and CMOS battery otherwise complete and it does power on, even can install windows on it but sometime when it boots there is no display.....Comes with Battery (extended- excellent health per BIOS)- no charger. Laptop appears to have been dropped at one time- there is a crack in the case as pictured. Fan was cleaned, oiled (was making noise before)- now its quiet like new and fresh thermal paste applied. DVD Drive is missing face plate cover- otherwise fully functional.

So even though it boots and can install windows- selling it AS IS FOR PARTS ONLY! If you can figure out whats wrong with it- its a very nice and capable laptop that you would have.

Price is OBO- CPU on its own seems to sell well over my asking price (plus u have the ram, windows 7 pro coa (will activate windows 10 pro), fully functional screen and much more.

PRICE: $50 + SHIPPING OBO or local pickup NY 13760 ZIP

Service Tag: 751WVZ1

Hi, I have an Dell Latitude E6540 15.6" Laptop Core i7-4810MQ FOR PARTS ONLY.If you search for it under dell support section you will get detailed specs.SPECS INFO800-BBFB : BTO Standard shipment658-BBNF : Waves Maxx Audio Royalty580-AAFH : Internal English Backlit Dual Pointing Keyboard555-BBDN : Dell Wireless 1506 Driver555-BBCZ : Dell Wireless 1506 802.11g/n S ingle Band Wi-Fi Half Mini Card492-BBCS : 130W AC Adapter, 3-pin490-BBDT : AMD Radeon HD 8790M Graphics 2 GB GDDR5 with Express Card451-BBBM : 9-cell (97Wh) 3 Year Limited Hardware Warranty Lithium Ion battery429-AABK : 8X DVD+/-RW Drive421-8067 : Windows 7 Professional, 64-bit , No Media, Latitude, English400-AAGJ : 500GB (5400rpm) Hybrid HDD with 8GB Flash391-BBCR : 15.6in FHD (1920x1080) Anti-Glare LED370-AAIE : 8GB (2x4GB) 1600MHz DDR3L Memory362-BBBB : No Mobile Broadband Card346-BBBY : FIPS Fingerprint Reader and Sm art Card Reader (Contact and C ontactless) Palmrest338-BCMH : Intel Core i7 Processor Label 338-BBVM : 4th Gen Intel Core i7-4800MQ P rocessor (2.7 GHz, 6MB Cache, Quad Core)330-6222 : Windows 7 Label325-BBBU : No Webcam and No Microphone210-AAFM : Latitude E6540Album with detailed pics