FS: Dell Latitude 9430 with LTE, Logitech MX Mechanical Keyboard

Dell Latitude 9430 14" 2-in-1 Laptop with Unlocked LTE - $700 gifted/shipped
-Like new but no box. Will be well packed.
- 12th Gen Intel® Core™ i5-1245U, vPro® Enterprise (12MB, 10 core, 12 thread, up to 4.40 GHz Turbo)
- Windows 10 Pro (Includes free upgrade to Windows 11 Pro)
- Graphics Card Integrated Intel® Iris® Xe graphics
- Display Laptop, 14" FHD+(1920x1200) Non-Touch, IR Cam, Mic and SafeShutter, ComfortView+, Intelligent Privacy
- Memory 16GB, 6400MT/s, LPDDR5, integrated, Non-ECC
- Hard Drive 256 GB, M.2, PCIe NVMe, SSD, Class 35
- Qualcomm Snapdragon X20 Global Gigabit LTE DW5821E - Unlocked for all carriers
- Under ProSupport Plus Warranty until 11/23/2025
- Product Specs: https://www.dell.com/en-us/shop/laptops/14-9430/spd/latitude-14-9430-laptop
Logitech MX Mechanical Wireless Illuminated Performance Keyboard, Tactile Quiet Switches - $120 gifted/shipped
-Brand new and sealed
