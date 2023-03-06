FS: Dell Latitude 9430 14" LTE Laptop, Samsung Galaxy A14 5G Blacklisted Phone

HeatWare - truciet - http://heatware.com/eval.php?id=70895
Dell Latitude 9430 14" Laptop with Unlocked LTE - $625 gifted/shipped OBO
-Very very mint condition with no box. Will be well packed.
-One of the very best work laptop you can find!
- 12th Gen Intel® Core™ i5-1245U, vPro® Enterprise (12MB, 10 core, 12 thread, up to 4.40 GHz Turbo)
- Windows 10 Pro (Includes free upgrade to Windows 11 Pro)
- Graphics Card Integrated Intel® Iris® Xe graphics
- Display Laptop, 14" FHD+(1920x1200) Non-Touch, IR Cam, Mic and SafeShutter, ComfortView+, Intelligent Privacy
- Memory 16GB, 6400MT/s, LPDDR5, integrated, Non-ECC
- Hard Drive 512 GB, M.2, PCIe NVMe, SSD, Class 35
- Qualcomm Snapdragon X20 Global Gigabit LTE DW5821E - Unlocked for all carriers
- Under ProSupport Plus Warranty until 11/23/2025
- Product Specs: https://www.dell.com/en-us/shop/laptops/14-9430/spd/latitude-14-9430-laptop
Samsung Galaxy A14 5G - $70 gifted/shipped OBO
-Locked to T-Mobile, but now blacklisted. Bought this last month and got burned. Great media device I guess. I don't need it though.
-No box and only comes with stock USB-C cable (no charger by default from Samsung)
-Product Specs: https://www.samsung.com/us/smartphones/galaxy-a14-5g/
