FS: Dell Latitude 5401 laptop

All items are in working properly and prices include shipping to lower 48 only.
Dell Latitude 5401
$250 shipped $225 shipped
Bios and drivers updated. Tested with Cinebench, Windows Memory Diagnostic w/ no errors.
Core i5 9400H (9th gen 4 core 8 thread)
GPU: Nvidia MX150 + Intel 630
16 GB DDR4-2666
256GB NVMe
Solid Battery life and perfect condition
90w stock dell Power/charger
Purchased this laptop as the original owner 2.5 years ago. Barley used and no longer need.
Nvidia Quadro P600 - $60 (does not include mini display port adapters)
Small form factor, doesn't require any type of power from PSU.
AMD FirePro W4100 2GB GDDR5 Video Card - $25
Small form factor, doesn't require any type of power from PSU.
Venmo or Paypal PM/DM me if interested. All prices are obo.
Heatware: hywdx80 https://www.heatware.com/u/51304/to
ebay: https://www.ebay.com/usr/hywdx80
Dell Latitude 5401
Bios and drivers updated. Tested with Cinebench, Windows Memory Diagnostic w/ no errors.
Core i5 9400H (9th gen 4 core 8 thread)
GPU: Nvidia MX150 + Intel 630
16 GB DDR4-2666
256GB NVMe
Solid Battery life and perfect condition
90w stock dell Power/charger
Purchased this laptop as the original owner 2.5 years ago. Barley used and no longer need.
Nvidia Quadro P600 - $60 (does not include mini display port adapters)
Small form factor, doesn't require any type of power from PSU.
AMD FirePro W4100 2GB GDDR5 Video Card - $25
Small form factor, doesn't require any type of power from PSU.
Venmo or Paypal PM/DM me if interested. All prices are obo.
Heatware: hywdx80 https://www.heatware.com/u/51304/to
ebay: https://www.ebay.com/usr/hywdx80
Attachments
Last edited: