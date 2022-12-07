FS: Dell Latitude 5401 laptop - Dell OptiPlex 3060 micro tower

H

hywdx80

Gawd
Joined
Jun 28, 2006
Messages
540
All items are in working properly and prices include shipping to lower 48 only.

Dell Latitude 5401 $250 shipped $225 shipped
Bios and drivers updated. Tested with Cinebench, Windows Memory Diagnostic w/ no errors.
Core i5 9400H (9th gen 4 core 8 thread)
GPU: Nvidia MX150 + Intel 630
16 GB DDR4-2666
256GB NVMe
Solid Battery life and perfect condition
90w stock dell Power/charger
Purchased this laptop as the original owner 2.5 years ago. Barley used and no longer need.

2022-12-27 15_12_14-PXL_20221227_200348072.jpg ‎- Photos.jpg

5401cm.JPG

5401.JPG



PXL_20221227_200258536.jpg

PXL_20221227_200243819.jpg


PXL_20221227_200837174.PORTRAIT.jpg

PXL_20221227_200851799.jpg

PXL_20221227_200900470.jpg

PXL_20221227_200909497.jpg


OptiPlex 3060 Micro - $140 shipped $120 shipped
Bios and drivers updated. Tested with Cinebench, Windows Memory Diagnostic w/ no errors.
i5-8400T @ 3.3GHz 6 core
8GB DDR4 (Slot 1/2)
Integrated Intel 630 GPU HDMI & DP
256GB SK Hynix PC601 NVMe
(Can fit an expansion SSD for 2 HDD)
No Wireless but does have a slot for M.2 WAN on the motherboard
Realtek PCIe Gbe Ethernet
Realtek Audio
TMP 2.0
Includes power adapter
Windows 10 Pro activated w/ digital license (upgradable to windows 11)
Great for a plex server


chrome_dMSI3UwrAR.jpg


chrome_zg4f0Da0W3.jpg


Nvidia Quadro P600 - $60 (does not include mini display port adapters)
Small form factor, doesn't require any type of power from PSU.

PXL_20221205_211142681.jpg


AMD FirePro W4100 2GB GDDR5 Video Card - $25
Small form factor, doesn't require any type of power from PSU.

PXL_20221205_213232483.jpg


Venmo or Paypal PM/DM me if interested. All prices are obo.

Heatware: hywdx80 https://www.heatware.com/u/51304/to
ebay: https://www.ebay.com/usr/hywdx80
 

Attachments

  • PXL_20221206_225147923.jpg
    PXL_20221206_225147923.jpg
    212.4 KB · Views: 0
  • PXL_20221227_200837174.PORTRAIT.jpg
    PXL_20221227_200837174.PORTRAIT.jpg
    144.4 KB · Views: 0
Last edited:
H

hywdx80

Gawd
Joined
Jun 28, 2006
Messages
540
happymedium said:
With the Surface book.
What cpu does it have?
i5 xxxx?
Thanks
Click to expand...
Sorry forgot to include this! i5-6300U. Battery life is excellent. All gear tested with Cinebench R23 (Multi Core) and Windows Memory Diagnostic.. Any testing etc. let me know.
 
Last edited:
O

Outlaw85

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Feb 7, 2012
Messages
1,525
bump. great seller, fast shipping. Thinking about that 3060 lol. I think I bought half of your stuff already. Others need to start buying :D
 
R

rmd3003

Limp Gawd
Joined
Apr 15, 2005
Messages
335
Bump. Just received 3060 - it's mine now ;). Works great.
What can I say - great seller, speed of shipping rivals amazon prime.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top