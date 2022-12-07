FS: Dell Latitude 5401 laptop - Dell OptiPlex 3060 micro tower

Dell Latitude 5401 $250 shipped $225 shipped

Bios and drivers updated. Tested with Cinebench, Windows Memory Diagnostic w/ no errors.

Core i5 9400H (9th gen 4 core 8 thread)

GPU: Nvidia MX150 + Intel 630

16 GB DDR4-2666

256GB NVMe

Solid Battery life and perfect condition

90w stock dell Power/charger

Purchased this laptop as the original owner 2.5 years ago. Barley used and no longer need.



Bios and drivers updated. Tested with Cinebench, Windows Memory Diagnostic w/ no errors.Core i5 9400H (9th gen 4 core 8 thread)GPU: Nvidia MX150 + Intel 63016 GB DDR4-2666256GB NVMeSolid Battery life and perfect condition90w stock dell Power/chargerPurchased this laptop as the original owner 2.5 years ago. Barley used and no longer need.

$140 shipped

Bios and drivers updated. Tested with Cinebench, Windows Memory Diagnostic w/ no errors.

i5-8400T @ 3.3GHz 6 core

8GB DDR4 (Slot 1/2)

Integrated Intel 630 GPU HDMI & DP

256GB SK Hynix PC601 NVMe

(Can fit an expansion SSD for 2 HDD)

No Wireless but does have a slot for M.2 WAN on the motherboard

Realtek PCIe Gbe Ethernet

Realtek Audio

TMP 2.0

Includes power adapter

Windows 10 Pro activated w/ digital license (upgradable to windows 11)

Great for a plex server