FS: Dell Latitude 3570 (2)

kyang357

My heat: https://www.heatware.com/u/47839/to
Paypal G&S and Zelle (5% discount) accepted
Shipping included


Dell Latitude 3570 Laptop (have 2)
One has a dead USB port
65w charger included
fresh win10
i3-6100u, 8gb, 500gb hdd

$75 each
 

kyang357

added pics

Also have a Dell Latitude 3590 for $100 shipped
comes with 45w charger
fresh win10
i5-8250u, 8gb, 128gb m.2 sata
SOLD
 

Ray06492

Hello Kyang,
If the Dell Latitude 3590 is still available, I'd like to purchase it.
I recently purchase another one of your laptops and you sent it to Florida after I found out that the hurricane wasn't coming to my area of Florida.
Thank you,
Raymond
 
