FS: Dell Latitude 3570 (2) $100 shipped for two!

My heat: https://www.heatware.com/u/47839/to
Paypal G&S and Zelle (5% discount) accepted
Shipping included
Dell Latitude 3570 Laptop (have 2)
One has a dead USB port
65w charger included
fresh win10
i3-6100u, 8gb, 500gb hdd
$75 each
$130 $120 for the pair
Paypal G&S and Zelle (5% discount) accepted
Shipping included
Dell Latitude 3570 Laptop (have 2)
One has a dead USB port
65w charger included
fresh win10
i3-6100u, 8gb, 500gb hdd
$75 each
Attachments
-
PXL_20221021_153230474.jpg418.4 KB · Views: 0
-
PXL_20221021_153400846.jpg325 KB · Views: 0
-
PXL_20221021_153443311.jpg623.2 KB · Views: 0
-
PXL_20221021_153525175.jpg307.9 KB · Views: 0
-
PXL_20221021_153542816.jpg377.2 KB · Views: 0
-
PXL_20221021_153559868.jpg298 KB · Views: 0
-
PXL_20221021_153635327.jpg711.9 KB · Views: 0
-
PXL_20221021_154211085.jpg313.6 KB · Views: 0
-
PXL_20221021_154224437.jpg306.1 KB · Views: 0
-
PXL_20221021_154240722.jpg392.2 KB · Views: 0
-
PXL_20221021_154308140.jpg318 KB · Views: 0
-
PXL_20221021_154343650.jpg745.4 KB · Views: 0
Last edited: