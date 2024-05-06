FS: Dell Latitude 3390 13.3" 2-in-1 Touch Laptop

  • Prices include shipping contiguous USA
  • Zelle (5% discount), PayPal G&S
  • Message your Paypal email for an invoice


I have 4 units available.
$60 shipped each.

Specs: i3-8130u, 8gb (2x4gb), 128gb ssd

All are in good cosmetic condition. Will have normal wear and tear from usage. All will come with a 45w Dell charger. Battery health ranges from fair to excellent. Battery life is not guaranteed. The circle next to Dell logo is a school logo that's been removed.

All have a fresh Windows 11 Pro Education installed. You can "upgrade" to Windows 11 Pro by following this direction.

Disconnect the internet connection of your PC.

2. Press Windows key + I, then go to System > Activation.

3. In the right pane click the "Change" button beside the Change product key option, then use the generic key below to upgrade to Windows 11 Pro.

VK7JG-NPHTM-C97JM-9MPGT-3V66T
Click to expand...
 

The first screen shot shows the memory is 4GB with an empty slot. Am I mistaken with the configuration?
 
