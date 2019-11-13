FS: Dell Laptop, AMD FirePro GPU and Startech USB-C Multiport

Dell Latitude E5450
Intel i5 5200u
8GB DDR3
500GB Samsung 850 EVO
14" 1080p Screen
3M Removable Privacy Filter
Windows 10 Pro

$180 Shipped

qQRuFLY.jpg

AMD FirePro W600 - Brand New - Never Used
2GB GDDR5
6x mDP

I see these going anywhere from $160-$380 on Ebay and Amazon. I'll ask $140 obo Shipped

Bpb1oFH.jpg


Startech DKT30CSDHPD3 - USB-C Multiport Adapter with HDMI
Like new
Was going to use this for my WFH setup but was able to get an actual dock instead.
https://www.amazon.com/StarTech-com-Multiport-Adapter-HDMI-USB/dp/B07G96KXB9

$60 Shipped.

nkrsU8c.jpg



If you have any questions feel free to ask, or if you would like to make a reasonable offer go right ahead! The worst I can say is no ;)
 
Last edited:
Forgot to mention that all machines come with a fresh fully activated Win10 Pro install!
 
Bump, price drop on desktop. Will probably post another laptop, just has a 500GB SSD this time.
 
cjcox

cjcox

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Jun 7, 2004
Messages
1,619
I own a slightly higher end T1700 SFF, these can make for great Plex server (just saying). But you know, they are powerful enough to be a great hypervisor host as well.
 
Thanks! I will be taking pics of everything either tonight or tomorrow now. Life has been a little hectic and is finally slowing down.

I might be adding more random tech in the near future, just need to see what I want to sell and keep :)
 
